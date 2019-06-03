Over 500 purged Turkish judges and prosecutors go to top rights court

STRASBOURG, France: Over 500 Turkish judges and prosecutors have applied to have cases heard at Europe’s top rights court after they were caught up in the crackdown after the failed 2016 coup bid, the court said Monday. The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said it had notified Turkey of applications from 546 judges and prosecutors protesting their provisional detention orders. Those who applied were suspended, detained and then arrested in pre-trial detention on charges of being members of the group of US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen. Gulen is accused by Turkey of leading a terror group behind the failed July 15, 2016 coup that aimed to unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Gulen denies the charges. The legal professionals lodged unsuccessful appeals with the Turkish constitutional court and the criminal proceedings against them are still ongoing, the ECHR said. The plaintiffs have based their applications in particular on article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights concerning their right to liberty and security.