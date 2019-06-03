Striking French workers block world’s biggest Nutella plant

ROUEN, France: A plant in northern France that makes a quarter of the world’s Nutella has been blockaded for a week by workers striking for more pay, unions said Monday, in troubling news for consumers of the cocoa and hazelnut spread. The stoppage has hit the Villers-Ecalles factory of privately-owned Italian confectionery giant Ferrero, which normally churns out 600,000 jars per day, making it the biggest Nutella producer in the world. Some 160 employees have been on strike since Monday last week, said Fabrice Canchel of the Force Ouvriere (FO) union. “No lorry has gone in or out of the site since then,” he said. Kinder Bueno production had also ceased for almost a week, Canchel said, while of the four Nutella production lines, just one was working and that only at 20 percent capacity. “The raw materials are starting to run short,” he said. Workers want a 4.5 percent pay rise as well as a 900 euro ($1,000) bonus. Management has offered only a 0.4 percent rise. Ferrero, a family firm known for secrecy and which also produces Ferrero Rocher and Kinder Surprise, declined to comment. But in an internal message seen by AFP, management said the “blocking of access to the site is totally illegal” and threatened to implement a judicial order to ensure access.