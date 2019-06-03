India heatwave takes temperatures near record highs

CHURU, India: Temperatures in an Indian desert city hit 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) for the second time in three days as a deadly heatwave maintained its grip on the country.

The thermometer hit 50.3 (122.54 Fahrenheit) in Churu in Rajasthan state, sending residents scrambling for shade to escape the searing sun. On Saturday it reached 50.6 Celsius (123 Fahrenheit), close to the country’s record of 51 degrees Celsius (123.8 Fahrenheit) recorded in the Rajasthan city of Phalodi in May 2016. Cities across northern India have been sweltering with temperatures above 47 Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit). A farmer died in Sikar district of Rajasthan after suffering heatstroke.