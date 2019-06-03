Indian military plane missing with 13 on board

GUWAHAti, India: An Indian military aircraft with 13 people on board went missing Monday in the northeast of the country, the defence ministry said.

The Russian-built Antonov An-32 took off from Jorhat in Assam state at 12:25 pm (0655 GMT) headed for Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China. “The aircraft last contacted ground agencies at 1300 hrs, thereafter there has been no contact,” the defence ministry said in a statement. “A total of eight crew and five passengers were onboard the aircraft,” it said.P