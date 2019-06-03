close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
AFP
June 4, 2019

Commission into French church sex abuse claims opens

World

PARIS: An independent commission set up by the French Catholic Church to look at allegations of sexual abuse by clerics begins its work on Monday by launching an appeal for witness statements. France’s Catholic bishops set up the commission last year in response to a number of scandals that shook the Church in the country and also worldwide. It now has the task to shed light on sexual abuse committed by French clerics on minors or vulnerable individuals going right back to the 1950s. “For the first time in France, an independent institution is going to launch, over the course of a year, an appeal for witness statements about sexual abuse,” said commission president Jean-Marc Sauve.

