Doctors, paramedics move court against cut in share

PESHAWAR: Doctors and paramedics have challenged decrease in share in laboratories of government hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A writ petition was filed by Dr Malik Zeb Khan and others, who are serving in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and Institute of Kidneys Diseases (IKD) in Pathology and Radiology departments along with paramedics of these

institutes through lawyers Mian Muhibullah Kakakhel and Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel.

They challenged the decrease in share in laboratories tests in MRI and CT Scan which was previously given to them after deduction of 5 percent depreciation and 5 percent tool kits charges in 100 percent.

In rest of 90 percent doctors share was 25 percent and paramedics used to get 12 percent. The petitioners claimed recently secretary Health had decreased share of doctors to 12 percent and paramedics 10 percent out of 45 percent divisible pool without taking major stakeholders into confidence.