KTH duty rota for Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR: The Medical Teaching Institution Khyber Teaching Hospital has notified duty rota for Eidul Fitr from 4 June to 7 June.

All the faculty consultants, TMOs, managerial staff, nursing staff, paramedics, IT Staff and Class-IV employees will perform duty as per the duty rota.

The Accident and Emergency Department will be fully functional during Eid holidays. Hospital Director Dr Nekdad Khan and Acting Medical Director Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Shoaib will supervise the activities.