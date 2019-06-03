close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
June 4, 2019

RWMC staff to maintain cleanliness during Eid days

Islamabad

 
June 4, 2019

Rawalpindi : On the directives of DC Rawalpindi, chairman and CEO of RWMC, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Eidgahs, mosques, Liaquat Bagh and the areas where the Eid prayers are offered; be cleaned properly, says a press release.

These places will be limed whereas, markets and other businesses and refreshment areas would also be cleaned. For this purpose, the leaves of sanitary workers have been cancelled and they will be paid extra incentives for performing duty during Eid holidays. They will work for 24 hours a day in different shifts.

Streets, markets, roads, eidgahs and mosques have been cleaned, all the containers have been emptied and washed through mechanical washers. The cleanliness of the graveyards is also ensured so that people would have a clean environment when they visit their beloved one’s graves.

Seniors Manager Operations, Dr. Hamid Iqbal; managers Operations Jalal-ud-din, Syed Hassan Sardar and other operations staff of RWMC will monitor this cleanliness operation.

Liaquat Bagh, where the important personalities of the city and the large number of public will offer the Eid prayer, the joining roads have been washed and limed. The roads have been cleaned through mechanical sweepers and washers. On ‘chand raat’, the special duties were assigned who cleaned the market after their closing and picked up all the waste before the time of ‘Eid prayer.

