3,000 policemen to be deployed on Eid

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr and special deployment will be made to guard worship places besides measures of effective patrolling in the various areas of the city.

As per this plan, police spokesperson said 3,000 policemen would perform security duties during Eid days and guard religious gatherings at open places, mosques and Imambargahs.

Police officials have been assigned security duties at 1,023 mosques, 33 Imambargahs and other open places.

Special security arrangements have been made for Faisal Mosque while special police pickets would be erected around there. The bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of various areas and parking will not be allowed near worship places or congregations.

Beat systems have been introduced for security at main shopping centers, markets and additional deployment of policemen would be ensured for security. The contingents of mobile reserve police would be part of security measures at important shopping centers including Super Jinnah, Super market, F-7, F-10 and Aabpara markets.

Policemen have been assigned duties at bus stands, graveyards and railway stations along with metro stations.

The policemen would patrol in the various sectors and contingents of Pakistan Rangers and police commandos will assist police in these security duties. Special directions have been issued to Islamabad police to remain on high alert and fully prepared and vigilant to avert any untoward situation in the capital during Eid days.

In this regard all wings of Islamabad Police will coordinate with each other and will share information. Special patrolling and vigilance plan has also been chalked out for the city following which CTF police commandos, Eagle and Falcon vehicles will remain on high alert to tackle any untoward incident.