2 narcotics smugglers held

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two narcotics smugglers and recovered six-kilogram hashish from them, a police spokesman said.

The Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of drug pushers following directions from Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed. Owing these efforts, CIA police got information about attempt to smuggle huge cache of narcotics from Peshawar to down parts of the country.

Following this information, SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a special team under his supervision including DSP CIA Hakim Khan, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal, ASI Asif Zahidi, Head Constable Muhammad Arif and others. This team started checking near Chastia Abad and stopped a car for checking. Police recovered six kilogram hashish from the car and nabbed two persons identified as Adnan resident of Peshawar and lady accused Jameela Bibi resident of Peshawar.