Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque at 7:30 a.m.

Islamabad: Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be offered at Faisal Masjid at 7:30 a.m. As per details provided by Dawah Academy of International Islamic University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Hakeem Dean, Faculty of Shariah & Law, will deliver ‘Khutaba-e-Eid-ul-Fitr’, said a press release issued here Monday.