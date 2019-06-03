close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 4, 2019

Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque at 7:30 a.m.

Islamabad

A
APP
June 4, 2019

Islamabad: Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be offered at Faisal Masjid at 7:30 a.m. As per details provided by Dawah Academy of International Islamic University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Hakeem Dean, Faculty of Shariah & Law, will deliver ‘Khutaba-e-Eid-ul-Fitr’, said a press release issued here Monday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad