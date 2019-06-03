OPDs, main OTs in public sector hospitals to remain closed

Islamabad : The outpatient departments and main operation theatres (OT) in all public sector hospitals in the twin cities including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad and the three teaching hospitals in Rawalpindi would remain closed from Tuesday to Friday in connection with Eidul Fitr holidays.

During Eid holidays, from June 4 to 7, the accident and emergency departments of all public sector healthcare facilities would be operational on the subject of receiving new patients. Administrations of public sector hospitals claimed to have strengthened their emergency departments to cater to the needs of patients reaching hospitals during the four holidays.

The duty roster of the staff including doctors, paramedics and nurses for Eid holidays has already been prepared and distributed and we hope that the medical services being provided at PIMS would remain unaffected during Eid holidays while all OPD patients reaching hospital in holidays would be entertained properly at the accident and emergency department, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He added that PIMS would be high alert during Eid holidays and senior doctors including professors would remain on call in all three shifts, morning, evening and night to deal with, God forbid, any bigger emergency.

It is important that most of the private hospitals and clinics do not offer their services during Eid holidays because of which the public sector hospitals receive significantly heavier influx of patients at their emergency departments as compared to routine.

The outpatient departments and main operation theatres at Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital shall remain closed during Eid holidays however indoor patient department and emergency department at the DHQ Hospital like the other two teaching hospitals would operate as per routine and the staff at OTs in the emergency department would remain available to patients round the clock, said Additional Medical Superintendent at DHQ Hospital Dr. Irfan Khilji while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He added that duty rosters for Eid holidays have already been distributed among the hospital staff and senior registrar level doctors would be available to patients in the hospital while consultants including professors would be on call.

He said that as per directives issued from the provincial government, the DHQ Hospital and other teaching hospitals in Rawalpindi would remain on high alert during Eid holidays.