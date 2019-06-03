Six Pak shooters in Italy World Championship

KARACHI: Six Pakistani shooters will participate in ISSF World Championship Shotgun that is scheduled in Lonato Del Garda, Italy, from June 30 to July 11.

According to the entry list, Usman Chand, Khurrum Inam and Ahmed Usman will participate in skeet event. Aamer Iqbal and Farrukh Nadeem will play trap and double trap events, while Zafar-ul-Haq will take part in trap event.

The Initial Qualification Score (IQS) of Chand is 122 points. In trap event, the IQS of Aamer is 115 points and Farrukh’s is 117 points. Chand, Pakistan’s top shooter, is ranked 84th in the world. Usman from Sindh has international ranking of 124. In trap category, Farrukh is ranked 94th and Aamer Iqbal 155th. The shooters will be vying for quota places for Tokyo 2020.