‘We must toughen up against Afghanistan’

CARDIFF: Veteran paceman Lasith Malinga said Sri Lanka must be mentally tough against Afghanistan as they seek to get their World Cup campaign up and running on Tuesday (today).

The 1996 world champions were thumped by 10 wickets in their opening match against New Zealand here on Saturday. Sri Lanka were routed for a paltry 136, giving their bowlers little chance, and New Zealand’s opening pair of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro coasted to their target in the 17th over.

Malinga, who is playing in his fourth World Cup, said Sri Lanka had talent in their ranks but were short of experience in the conditions they were facing in England and Wales. “Bowlers have a big role to play in tomorrow’s game (also in Cardiff). We never know what’s going on, who is bowling first or second,” he said.

“But still, bowlers can change the game. I still believe that. Then I feel players need to get confidence, but we can improve our skills at the moment. “We need to get mentally tough. And all the pressure is with us, yes, but we have to play with a free mind and do our best in tomorrow’s game.”