Xinjiang whistleblower quits Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: A woman who testified in court to the existence of camps for Muslim minorities in China’s troubled Xinjiang region has left Kazakhstan after being refused asylum there, her lawyer said on Monday. Sayragul Sauytbay, a Chinese citizen of Kazakh descent, and her family travelled to Sweden which had granted her an alien’s passport for the journey, her lawyer said.

"Of course she has gone there with that intention of receiving citizenship," Aiman Umarova told AFP, stressing that her client had not yet received asylum status from Stockholm. Choosing Sweden as a destination could stoke tensions between Stockholm and Beijing.

Ties between the two countries have been strained since Chinese authorities detained Chinese-born Swedish publisher Gui Minhai while he was in the company of Swedish diplomats on a train to Beijing in January, 2018.

Sauytbay made world headlines last year when she testified in a Kazakh court that she had been forced by Chinese authorities to work at a re-education camp where 2,500 Kazakhs were interned.