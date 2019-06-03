Bodies spotted in search for missing Nanda Devi climbers

PITHORAGARH, India: A helicopter searching for eight climbers including seven foreigners missing on the second-highest peak spotted bodies on Monday, a military source said.

"Some bodies were visible during the helicopter recce. They were on the same route as the climbers had taken," the source said, requesting anonymity. "The chances of survival are very, very bleak at a height of 15-18,000 feet in such a cold climate. It is almost impossible they are alive," the source added.

A second source put the number of bodies spotted at five. A police source told AFP that rescuers would try to reach the point where the bodies had been spotted to retrieve them. A media briefing was expected later on Monday. Nothing has been heard from the four Britons, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian on the 7,826-metre Nanda Devi in the Himalayas since May 26.

After they were reported missing on Friday, a major search operation including two helicopters, drones and dozens of mountain rescuers has been in full swing, hampered however by poor weather and the remoteness of the area.