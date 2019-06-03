Wealth gap widens in Paris region

PARIS: Rising property prices have widened the gap between the rich and poor in the Paris region where the number of people living in poverty has also increased, according to a study published on Monday.

The Institute for Urban Planning and Development (IAU) found increasing gentrification in the historic heart of Paris as poverty concentrates in the suburbs or satellite towns of the region. The Ile de France, with Paris at its centre, accounts for 30 percent of the national economy and is also home to the biggest immigrant population, where poverty concentrates.

A total of 15.9 percent of people lived below the poverty line in 2015 - one percentage point higher than the national average -- up from 12.3 percent nine years earlier, the study said. Average income fell in 44 areas of the capital region between 2001-2015 in places such as Grigny, Clichy-sous-Bois and Aubervilliers where both unemployment and the foreign-born population has increased, the study said.

In contrast, the highly qualified and managerial class occupies central Paris and its wealthy western suburbs. "Wealth is more noticeable and more concentrated than poverty," said Mariette Sagot, the report’s author. "The wealthy tend to stick together more so than the poor".