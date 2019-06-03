PM in Makkah

Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the Makkah Islamic Summit addressed a very important issue that Muslims across the world face – the issue of being labelled as radicals and being associated with terrorism. The post-9/11 world has not been kind to Muslims, especially those living in the West. The constant propaganda linking terrorism to Islam has done a lot of damage. Even Hollywood has added to this, by casting brown Muslim actors to play the role of terrorists and creating movies with such plots. Given all this, it is getting extremely difficult to combat the negative image of Islam, and to practise one’s religion freely and peacefully. The PM’s proposal for the OIC to actively address these labels is much needed.

Moreover, he also aptly pointed out that the OIC must convey the sentiments of Muslims across the world regarding blasphemy. People should be free to express themselves as long as they do not hurt the feelings of others. We hope the PM’s words move the West to change its attitude towards Muslims. Why label the entire Muslim community as terrorists? Muslims themselves have suffered the worst at the hands of the terrorists.

Touseef Sadaqat

Karachi

*****

It was heart warming to see Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries at the 14th Summit in Makkah. Our prime minister not only gave a wake-up call to the OIC member countries to play an effective role in resolution of all outstanding issues of the Muslim world but also highlighted the issue of Kashmir and Palestine.

PM Imran Khan rightly raised the issue of blasphemy emanating from the Western countries and urged the OIC member states to educate the West on the importance of religion among Muslims as well as their love and affection for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). He urged the OIC member states to make efforts to delink Islam from terrorism. He also drew the attention of OIC member states for not paying much attention to science and technology, and emphasized the need to give more importance to education.

M Rafique Zakaria

Karachi