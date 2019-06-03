close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
June 4, 2019

EOBI pensions

Newspost

 
June 4, 2019

The PTI government is to announce its first formal budget for financial year 2019-2020 on June 11, 2019. The government should resolve the long-standing issue of ensuring a considerable increase in EOBI pensions from the current Rs6500 per month to minimum Rs20,000 per month.

The current pension amount is a meagre one and not even sufficient to run one’s kitchen. A retired person is in dire need of proper medical care, in addition to many other hardships faced in post-retirement life. One of the agendas of the PTI-led government was reforms in EOBI pensions. The prime minister should immediately take notice of this serious issue and should approve increase in pension amounts to a minimum Rs20,000/month to be announced on June 11.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

