PIA pensions

After a long struggle of six years by the PIAREA (PIA Retired Employees Association), the PIA management has finally increased their pension and issued Circular No 21/2019 dated May 24, 2019 in order to increase pension from 10 percent to 30 percent whereas the general benefit is only 10 to 15 percent for pensioners. That is highly disappointing, discouraging and insulting because PIA's retired employees are already drawing very low pensions. It is also mentioned in the above circular that a 25 percent increase will also be allowed only to those who retired more than 30 years ago. Since the normal retirement age is 60, such benefit would be allowed to those who are more than 90 years in age.

In view of record inflation, it is very difficult for PIA pensioners who are also senior citizens to make ends meet. I request the PIA management to reconsider its decision and increase the amount of pension enough to allow senior citizens to live with dignity. On behalf of PIA's retired employees, I also appeal to the chief justice and the prime minister to intervene for the financial interests of senior citizens who are PIA retirees.

Mohammad Khan Sial

Karachi