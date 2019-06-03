Plastic politics?

Last year, the government of Sindh took a historic and an environment-friendly decision regarding imposing a province-wide ban on the production and usage of polythene and plastic bags in gradual phases. However, as of now nothing practical has been done in this regard. The provincial government had announced to start a ban on plastic bags from district Sukkur in its first phase, but I could see heaps of plastic bags last week even in Sukkur city when I was on the way to Islamabad. A local environment-activist form Sukkur told me that after the decision of the government the amount of plastic waste has alarmingly increased. Like many others, I don’t know when the said law will be put into practice and Sindh made plastic-free – or was it all just political gimmickry?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad