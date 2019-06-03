close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 4, 2019

Plastic politics?

Newspost

 
June 4, 2019

Last year, the government of Sindh took a historic and an environment-friendly decision regarding imposing a province-wide ban on the production and usage of polythene and plastic bags in gradual phases. However, as of now nothing practical has been done in this regard. The provincial government had announced to start a ban on plastic bags from district Sukkur in its first phase, but I could see heaps of plastic bags last week even in Sukkur city when I was on the way to Islamabad. A local environment-activist form Sukkur told me that after the decision of the government the amount of plastic waste has alarmingly increased. Like many others, I don’t know when the said law will be put into practice and Sindh made plastic-free – or was it all just political gimmickry?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost