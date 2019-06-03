close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

Intra-clan clash takes three lives

National

SUKKUR: Unknown assailants from one group of the Marfani Jatoi clan attacked the rival group killing three people and injuring a passerby in Shikarpur on Monday. The armed men ambushed their rivals riding on their motorbikes at Jaghan in the jurisdiction of Humayoun Police Station, Shikarpur. The victims were identified as Imdad Marfani Jatoi, Pyaro and Liquat. Both the groups of the Marfani Jatoi clan are at odds for the last four years since one of them was accused by the other of being police informers. The tussle has so far claimed 10 lives

