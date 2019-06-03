close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

Two women killed over domestic issues

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

SUKKUR: A man stabbed his ex-wife to death and left her mother and brother injured in Khairpur Nathan Shah on Monday.

Dost Ali Khoso allegedly stabbed to death his ex-wife Robina and escaped. According to police version the accused had divorced his wife and on Monday, he reached her home to receive his daughter according to the court’s decision. However, when she refused to hand over his daughter, he allegedly attacked them with a knife. In another incident, Bachak Machi allegedly killed his wife Rani over a domestic issue in Naushahro Feroze.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan