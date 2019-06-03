Two women killed over domestic issues

SUKKUR: A man stabbed his ex-wife to death and left her mother and brother injured in Khairpur Nathan Shah on Monday.

Dost Ali Khoso allegedly stabbed to death his ex-wife Robina and escaped. According to police version the accused had divorced his wife and on Monday, he reached her home to receive his daughter according to the court’s decision. However, when she refused to hand over his daughter, he allegedly attacked them with a knife. In another incident, Bachak Machi allegedly killed his wife Rani over a domestic issue in Naushahro Feroze.