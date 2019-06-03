Five motorcyclists killed in two road accidents

SUKKUR: At least five motorcyclists were killed in road accidents in Khairpur and Pano Aqil on Monday.

A passenger coach hit a motorcycle near Gambat National Highway in Khairpur that claimed the lives of four motorcyclists who were labourers and identified as Chando Mal, Raj Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Bharmo Mal. The police arrested the driver of the coach Imran Awan. In another accident, a car collided with a motorcycle in Pano Aqil, killing a motorcyclist Sahab Manghwar.