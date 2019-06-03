Which constitutional clause Justice Faez flouted, asks SCBA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Monday threated to open references against all the judges of superior judiciary if the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was not withdrawn by June 14.

President Supreme Court Bar Association Aman Ullah Kanrani expressed the hope that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJ) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will tear apart the reference filed against Justice Isa.

Talking to the media on the Supreme Court premises, he threatened to open references against all the judges if the presidential reference field against Justice Isa was not withdrawn.

He also threatened to stage a strong protest inside the court on June 14.

“There will be no judge after June 14, as every judge will be found in the court box,” Kanrani said, adding that the legal fraternity respected the judiciary and Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

He, however, said if Justice Khosa did not throw the presidential reference in the dustbin then he will torch it inside the court on June 14.

“We are not against accountability but we cannot tolerate injustice and discrimination being meted out to Justice Isa,” Kanrani said and asked which article Justice Isa had violated.

“If you talk about the code of conduct, then no judge will remain here,” the SCBA president said, adding, “There are 350 complaints lodged against the judges and we will be filing pleas for becoming party to those complaints.”

He said they will not wait for any phone call and those who had heard the phone calls were felons of the nation.

Kanrani said on June 14 there will be no teargas but the government should keep ambulances ready, as they will be there to die for Justice Isa.

He said the legal fraternity will not let anyone sacrifice a judge like Justice Qazi Isa adding that an honest judge was being targeted under Article 209 of the Constitution.

“Should judges not have the right to make decisions about themselves when you disqualify politicians under Articles 62 and 63?” he asked and demanded Parliament to decide about the superior judiciary judges.

“Now there will be no protest of an ordinary nature but a strong protest inside the court and we will lock the courts too if the presidential reference was not withdrawn,” the SCBA president warned.

He said they will not tender apologies but go to the extent of contempt of court.

“Whosoever tried to flourish their politics on Justice Isa should do politics on their bodies,” he added.

He said all knew who was guilty of “judicial murder” of a prime minister.

Kanrani also strongly protested the restrictions imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and demanded that the judiciary while respecting and protecting human rights should take notice of the restrictions imposed by the regulatory authority.