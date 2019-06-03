MALAKWAL: A youth, who was seriously injured due to alleged torture of Qadirabad police 10 days ago, died in a Lahore hospital on Monday. The police party conducted a raid at Mauza Sajjan to nab an alleged drug pusher some 10 days ago but the wanted accused was not at home. At this, the police allegedly tortured his brother Qaisar in front of his house. As a result of the alleged torture, Qaisar sustained serious head injuries. The family of the victim took Qaisar to the THQ Hospital from where he was referred to the DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin. After five days, Qaisar was shifted to a hospital in Lahore where he succumbed to his injuries.