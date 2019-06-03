close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

Prayer leader held for torturing student

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra City police on Monday arrested a prayer leader for allegedly torturing a student. Abdul Razzaq of Siddiq Park told the police that his grandson Rehan was learning the Holy Quran from a mosque prayer leader. The complainant alleged that accused prayer leader Qari Mushtaq severely tortured his grandson for failing to memorise the lesson.

Meanwhile, Kamalia Sadar police on Monday found the body of a girl from the Khichi Canal here. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police have sent the body to a hospital for autopsy.

