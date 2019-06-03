‘Pakistan to be polio free country soon’

Islamabad: Focal Person to Prime Minister Imran Khan on polio eradication Babar Bin Atta Monday has claimed that Pakistan would soon be declared as a polio-free country because of the sincere efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Talking to Private news channel, he said, “Vaccination is the only way to eradicate polio and hopefully after the month of October, Pakistan will get a fruitful results of government

efforts towards deadly disease.” He assured the PTI led government is making all out serious efforts to root out the polio-virus from the country.

Baber Bin Atta said, Polio eradication is a national cause and every effort would be made to make Pakistan polio-free country. He said the major reasons behind the outbreak of such diseases are illiteracy and lack of awareness among parents specially in rural areas of the country.

He further alerts parents to not to adhere to propaganda against polio campaign and get their children vaccinated. “We are about to eliminate polio from our soil, but it won’t be possible if parents continue to refuse vaccine drops for their children,” he added. “We must save children from this dangerous disease and eradicate it from the country,” he said.

He said government, through the World Health Organisation, has arranged vaccine worth millions of rupees to protect children against polio. He also requested media, civil society and religious organisations to work with the government in its anti-polio efforts. He said collective and concrete efforts are needed to eradicate polio but the issue should not be politicised.