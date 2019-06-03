close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

LCWU increases employees’ Eid allowance

National

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has increased Eidi allowance of its employees up to grade-V from Rs2,000 to Rs2,500. In a press release LCWU provisional Vice-Chancellor Dr Farkhanda Manzoor said all legal demand of employees would be presented in the syndicate meeting for approval. An employee’s welfare fund, with one million rupees, has been set up in the university to provide funds for their inevitable needs, she added.

