‘Islam teaches us to help poor’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said that Islam teaches us to help poor and needy brethren. Likewise, Prime Minister Imran Khan set an example by establishing a cancer hospital for deprived section of society.

He was addressing an Eid gifts distribution ceremony organised by Social Welfare Department for residents of Social Welfare Complex, here Monday. The minister said that our main objective to visit the complex and distribution of gifts was just to share happiness with these people who are living here. Ajmal Cheema said that Islam is the only religion that removes the classification between the rich and the poor. It brings everyone in the same line and grants them equal rights. The minister distributed Eid gifts among 179 residents of the institute set up under the umbrella of social welfare complex. Later, Ajmal Cheema also visited model children home Samanabad and distributed Eid gifts.