3,000 policemen to be deployed on Eid days

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr and special deployment will be made to guard worship places besides measures of effective patrolling in the various areas of the city.

As per this plan, police spokesperson said 3,000 policemen would perform security duties during Eid days and guard religious gatherings at open places, mosques and Imambargahs. Police officials have been assigned security duties at 1,023 mosques, 33 Imambargahs and other open places.

The bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of various areas and parking will not be allowed near worship places or congregations. The contingents of mobile reserve police would be part of security measures at important shopping centers including Super Jinnah, Super market, F-7, F-10 and Aabpara markets.

Policemen have been assigned duties at bus stands, graveyards and railway stations along with metro stations. The policemen would patrol in the various sectors and contingents of Pakistan Rangers and police commandos will assist police in these security duties.

Special patrolling and vigilance plan has also been chalked out for the city following which CTF police commandos, Eagle and Falcon vehicles will remain on high alert to tackle any untoward incident. Keeping in view the rush of visitors at public places, security measures have also been taken at Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Yasmin Garden, Manal, Lake View Park, Chattar Park and Centauras.