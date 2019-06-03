PFA constitutes monitoring teams for Eid

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has constituted special teams to check the food quality, standards and hygiene issues on the eve of Eid.

Officials said the provincial food regulatory body has issued a duty roaster of teams. According to the plan, food safety teams would perform duties in three shifts. Meanwhile, PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman paid surprise visits to various food points and checked performance of field teams. He has directed the officials to remain vigilant against adulterators and counterfeiters.

The DG said PFA’s teams would conduct checking of various canteens, cafeterias and food courts in the parks, recreational places and shopping malls in order to ensure the provision of healthy and up to the standard food for visitors. He said violators would be dealt strictly according to the law.