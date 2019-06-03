177 guest houses opened to people

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 177 rest/ guest houses have been opened to people in the province.

Forty-one rest/ guest houses belong to the Forest Department, 17 are owned by the Agriculture Department while 90 of the Irrigation Department have also been opened to the people.

Similarly, 10 rest/ guest houses of the C&W Department, 15 of Local Governments Department and four of the Livestock Department have been opened to the general public. Details of such rest/ guest houses are available at the websites of the departments concerned and the website of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab.

These rest/ guest houses have been opened to the people in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the people can book them by providing their details at the official websites, the chief minister said adding that other rest/ guest houses would also be opened to the general public soon.

The chief minister also ordered for taking immediate action against those occupying some rest/ guest houses, and added that report should be submitted to the CM Office after their clearance, and strict action should be initiated against the illegal occupants.