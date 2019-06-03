Indian police fire teargas on mosques in held Kashmir town

HELD SRINAGAR: In Held Kashmir Indian occupational forces did not spare innocent Kashmiri even on Lailatul Qadr and used brutal force and fired teargas shells on worshipers at different mosques in Islamabad town.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when it was the 27th night of Ramazan, a team of Indian police led by SHO Sadder Islamabad while showing highest degree of imbecility fired teargas shells indiscriminately in dozens of mosques , including Jamia Masjid Hanfia Reshi Bazar, Jamia Masjid Ahle-e-Hadees Sherbagh Mattan Chowk, masjid Kadipora masjid Rahat Didi Masjid and Dnagerpora masjid. People from all walks of life condemned the Indian police action. The All Traders and Manufacturers Association Islamabad at an urgent meeting in the town vehemently denounced the act.

The meeting was also attended by South Kashmir Civil Society (SKCS), Bar Association Islamabad, and members of Auqaf committees Islamabad town. The meeting asked the district administration to take action against the SHO Sadder Islamabad. Furthermore the meeting also asked for the release of all the youth and children before Eidul Fitr.