7,309 selected for Haj in second phase of balloting

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday conducted the second phase of balloting to select 7,309 persons to perform the Haj under the government Haj scheme on getting additional quota of 15,790 from the Saudi government.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Pir Noorul Haq Qadri pressed the button to conduct the balloting.

The Saudi government has given an additional quota of 15,790 to Pakistan, out of which 60 percent (9,474) have been allocated to the government Haj scheme and remaining 6,316 would be distributed among the enlisted Haj group organisers.

Minister for Religious Affairs said the total additional quota was under Government Scheme was 9,474 out of which 1.5 percent (142) quota had been reserved to accommodate hardship cases and 2,023 seats were given to the applicants who remained unsuccessful despite applying thrice in last five years.

He said 216,542 applications were received this year, out of which 107,526 were declared successful in a balloting conducted on March 11.

The remaining 108,607 unsuccessful applicants of that time were included in the second balloting. Balloting on 7,309 seats has been conducted, while as many as 2,165 seats were allotted without balloting.

In total 200,000 Pakistanis would perform Haj this year including 117,000 of the government scheme and 83,000 through private scheme. He said the successful applicants were being informed through SMS right now. The ministry has asked successful applicants to submit their passports, and other documents in their respective banks by June 14 and the unsuccessful applicants should take back their money from their respective banks.

The minister said the ministry would also return big amount to intending pilgrims, saying the same money had been saved from expenses of accommodation, catering and transportation. The pilgrims would also be provided meal at their residences.