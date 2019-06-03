15 die in truck-wagon collision in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 15 people including women and children were killed and 20 others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and passenger wagon on the National Highway near Ali Khail area of Killa Saifullah district on late Sunday night.

According to Deputy Commissioner Dr Atiq, a Zhob bound passenger wagon carrying commuters was coming from Quetta when a truck collided with it head-on due to overspeeding. As a result,15 people, including women and children, died on the spot while 20 other suffered injuries. Personnel of the Levies force reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital from where the seriously injured were referred to the Quetta Civil Hospital’s trauma centre for further treatment. Six were identified as Sultan Muhammad, Muhammad Ilyas, Dawood Shah, Asmat, Mir Hamza and a woman Sultan Bibi.

The identity of five children and other remaining deceased could not be ascertained so far.

Quetta Civil Hospital’s sources said seven injured of the accident were discharged while three of the injured including Saifur-Rehman, Farooq and Shahid Khan were stated to be in serious condition.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Killa Saifullah accident. He directed the local administration and the health department to extend the best possible care to the injured. The Deputy Speaker National Assembly also expressed sorrow over the loss of the precious lives in the accident.