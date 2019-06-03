Swimming in sea, aerial firing banned in Sindh

The government of Sindh has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning swimming in the sea, aerial firing and one-wheeling in the province.

As per a notification issued by the government, “Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on June 05, 2019, and it has been noticed on every festive occasion that a large number of youngsters from different parts of the city in their cars and motorcycles without silencers throng to Sea View, which creates traffic jam and inconvenience to the residents of the area, and gathering of the general public at the Sea View, Hub Canal, Hawkesbay from the surrounding areas is noticeably increasing and becoming a nuisance as the swimming and bathing in the sea has become compulsory part of their visit to the sea.”

Besides polluting the water and damaging the structure, such activities were a risk to human life and pose a serious apprehension of tragedy. Therefore, it was required to impose ban under section 144 for a period of 30 days.