Easypaisa Joins Hands with Haidri Beverages Pvt. Ltd & Northern Bottling Co. Pvt. Ltd

KARACHI: Easypaisa, the first and largest mobile financial service provider in the country has entered into an agreement with Haidri Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and Northern Bottling Co. Pvt. Ltd. for disbursement of retailer commissions through Easypaisa’s cashless distribution solutions. Haidri Beverages and Northern Bottling are the largest franchisees of Pepsi Cola International, covering the entire AJK region, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Federal Capital and Northern Punjab.

The Easypaisa Retailer Commissions Disbursement Solution offers a convenient solution which is not only time efficient but also minimizes risks associated with cash handling. The solution will assist retailers operating in remote locations and also those who may not possess a conventional bank account. Retailers will now have the convenience of withdrawing their commissions from over 130,000 Easypaisa locations which will be instantly disbursed to their accounts. Furthermore, the solution allows them to withdraw commissions in any denomination and also transfer funds.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Aslam Hayat, Acting CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank said, "We are glad to extend Easypaisa's Retailer Commissions Disbursement Solution to support Haidri Beverages and Northern Bottlers. Easypaisa, with the help of its extensive network of agents across the country, will be instrumental in facilitating smooth and convenient commission disbursement. The agreement comes in connection with Easypaisa's commitment to facilitate everyday transactions as part of its long term goal of digitizing cash payments and we will continue to build such partnerships in order to support interoperability and enhance financial inclusion in Pakistan."