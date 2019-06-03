KU announces diploma results

Karachi University Controller of Examinations Prof Dr M Arshad Azmi on Monday announced the results of its annual examination 2018 for Diploma in Clinical Neurology and Post Graduate Diploma in Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases (DTCD).

According to the result of the clinical neurology, 10 candidates were registered, of whom, eight students appeared in the paper, and only one of them passed the exam. The pass percentage was 12.50 percent. In the DTCD, six candidates were registered and appeared in the exam and only two of them managed to clear their paper. The pass percentage was 33.33 percent.