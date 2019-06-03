close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

KU announces diploma results

Karachi

Karachi University Controller of Examinations Prof Dr M Arshad Azmi on Monday announced the results of its annual examination 2018 for Diploma in Clinical Neurology and Post Graduate Diploma in Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases (DTCD).

According to the result of the clinical neurology, 10 candidates were registered, of whom, eight students appeared in the paper, and only one of them passed the exam. The pass percentage was 12.50 percent. In the DTCD, six candidates were registered and appeared in the exam and only two of them managed to clear their paper. The pass percentage was 33.33 percent.

