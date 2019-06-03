ICAP Organized Technology Conference

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) organized ICAP Conference 2019. The conference TechKnowledgee – Exploring Future was attended by more than 400 professionals from the fraternity of finance and business. The ICAP Conference has emerged as a strong platform where professionals in business, public sector and industry meet to explore, confront, and thrash out solutions to meet the challenges being faced by businesses.

Mr. Jafar Husain, President – ICAP, in his address congratulated the Northern Regional Committee for having arranged such a spectacular event. He said that ICAP’s professionals constitute a vital part of the Industry and as such are driving businesses up the success ladder.

A panel discussion was conducted by Mr. Asad Feroze, Vice Chairman of the Conference Organizing Committee of the Northern Regional Committee of ICAP. The topic of the Panel Discussion was Impact on Digital Revolution on Businesses, in which the panelists shed light on the prevailing digital disruptions taking place, and how it is impacting different industries.

In his vote of thanks Mr. Iftikhar Taj - Vice President ICAP thanked the audience for a successful conference and lauded ICAP’s efforts in bringing forward initiatives and programs which are becoming a consistent source of development for its members and other professionals, providing valuable insights and also reflecting on the values and direction of the Institute as a premier accounting body. He talked about how the role of the CFO and Accountant is evolving and they are now considered as not only a finance resource in an organization, rather their role is now looked at as organizational transformation officers, and they play an important role in setting the direction for companies.***