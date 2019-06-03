ATC rejects bail pleas of two PTM activists

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday rejected the bail applications of two Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) activists who are accused of being involved in anti-state activities.

PTM activists Ikramullah and Ahsanullah were booked under the charges of rioting, obstructing public servants from discharging their duties, inciting people against the state and terrorism. According to the prosecution, the suspects with the connivance of their absconding accomplices had organised a public gathering this January in Karachi, where speeches were delivered against the state and the country’s security agencies.

The prosecution said that the speakers at the gathering incited the people against the country and provoked them to chant slogans against it, adding that later, they also besieged a police checkpoint and repeated their anti-state slogans. More than 330 people, of whom 33 are known while the remaining are hitherto unknown, have been nominated in the FIR of the incident registered at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station.