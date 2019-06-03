AHCL, AHL approve shares buyback

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Arif Habib Corporation Limited (AHCL) and Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in separately held emergent board meetings on Monday approved buyback of shares of their respective companies through tender offer.

AHCL’s board of directors has approved a proposal to buy-back its own fully paid-up ordinary shares of face value of Rs10 from shareholders of the company at a price of Rs27/share, aggregating up to Rs1,225,125,000 and up to a maximum of 45,375,000 shares. AHL’s Board of Directors has approved a proposal to buy-back its own fully paid-up ordinary shares of face value of Rs10 from shareholders of the company at a price of Rs35/share, aggregating up to Rs231,000,000 and up to a maximum of 6,600,000 shares.