PALPA submits report

KARACHI: At the 74th IFALPA conference 2019 held recently in Berlin focusing on unity of pilots, Palpa delegation submitted the report on behalf of the Indian delegation, which awarded their proxy vote to Pakistan.

Due to shutdown of jet airways in India, the Indian delegation was not able to attend IFALPA annual conference and awarded their proxy vote to Pakistan, trusting their Pakistani counterparts despite all the tension between the two countries.

IFALPA President Capt Jack Netskar appreciated PALPA for the regional aviation role and to promote and enhance the role and status of professional pilots despite many challenges. He said “It is good to see that in a situation where the two states have been in conflict for so long, shooting down jet fighters of each other, they are still able to collaborate and focus on the important things.”

Moreover, Indian Alpa President Captain Sam Thomas, in his letter to PALPA appreciated the hard work of Capt Chakar Shah and has promised that India would be a proposer state for Pakistan to support PALPA for regional Vice Presidency for the next term (2020-22). PALPA delegation also met delegates of Airbus and ATR who promised to provide assistance to the Pakistani aviation industry.