New banknotes of Rs360bln issued

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has provided fresh banknotes of various denominations aggregating to Rs360 billion, a statement said on Monday.

The amount included Rs61 billion of Rs100 and below denominations, issued via cash counters of banks and SMS service (8877) to general public during Ramzan.

Out of Rs61 billion, Rs54 billion were issued through the SMS service, available in 142 cities, through more than 1,700 commercial bank branches and 16 field offices of SBP-BSC. The service catered to more than 3 million people before Eid-ul-Fitr.

State Bank has also issued a sufficient quantity of fresh notes of higher denominations to banks for smooth auto teller machines' (ATMs) operations during the Eid holidays.

In this regard, special teams of SBP and its subsidiary SBP-Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) shall inspect and monitor the working of ATMs across Pakistan to ensure uninterrupted availability of cash to the general public during the holidays.