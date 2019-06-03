Inefficient manufacturers may struggle, shutdown without subsidy

LAHORE: Dust has finally settled, and businessmen including the exporters have been told in clear words that the days of free lunch are over. No sector would be exempted from sales tax and the gas and power tariff would be further increased.

The advisor to prime minister on finance and the prime minister himself have made this clear in a meeting with businessmen, thereby removing any ambiguity on budgetary measures that would be announced in next budget. With the removal of this uncertainty, they would now be able to redesign their business plan. A very clear message has been given to them that the state would not provide them any subsidy.

The role of the state would now be limited to facilitating them by removing bureaucratic hurdles that create difficulty in conducting business smoothly.

They have also been assured that efforts would be made to reduce the cost of doing business.

Pakistan’s exporting sector has long been used to operate on extra concessions from the state. They were currently enjoying zero rate facility on purchase of inputs as well as on their utility bills.

They were getting power and energy at subsidised rates. They benefitted from discounted loans under export refinance scheme.

The federal government used to pick part of their mark-up on import of textile machinery.

Exporting sectors availing these facilities slowly started losing their efficiencies, as is the case in case of subsidies anywhere in the world. Many of them might not be able to survive this sudden shock, when most of these concessions would be removed.

Government decision may be correct, but the landing of reforms is hard. It should have been soft. It is yet to be seen, as to how successful this government would be in implementing its new economic agenda.

However, if this is imposed in true spirit it would mark the beginning of a new era in Pakistan. It would ensure sustained growth in the long run. In the short run, the economy would slow down to a trickle. Government’s target of four percent growth next year would remain a dream. The job losses would be high as many industries with obsolete technology would close down for good. Two years would be a testing time for industries and the masses.

However, if the reforms are not tinkered with, the economic upturn would be visible in the third year, and it would be a sustained growth.

We have come to this stage partly because of flawed government policies, and mostly because of the failure of the private sector to benefit from the concessions and subsidies when the going was good. It is pertinent to note that not all exporting industries are inefficient.

There are some in each sector that are highly efficient and have shown constant growth. The efficient industries earned much above global standard, because besides their efficiency, they remained beneficiaries of various subsidy schemes provided to the exporters from time to time.

Laggards, being inefficient survived on the subsidy provided by the state and could not accumulate wealth for upgrade of their units. They will pay dearly for their inefficiencies when several facilitations are withdrawn.

Another factor that forced the government to change its subsidy based policies for the exporters was the misuse for the subsidy in products made for the domestic market.

In textiles for instance there was five percent concessional sales tax on local sales. In the current fiscal year, the government could collect only Rs15 billion.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) estimates, the domestic sales of textiles exceed Rs1.5 trillion. The industry says the volume is around Rs1 trillion. In both cases the sales tax deposited by the textile payers was paltry. In case of one trillion it should have been Rs50 billion.

In case of Rs1.5 trillion sales it should have been Rs75 billion. This huge difference prompted the government to withdraw the zero rating facility.

In all probability there would be a uniform sales tax of 17 percent (or 18 percent if the rate is increased). That would mean that the government would be expecting sales tax collection of Rs255 billion from domestic sales of textiles, and an equal amount from exporters that would be refunded.

This also explains the mystery of the way higher revenues to be collected next fiscal. If uniform sales tax on all products comes into force, the government might collect over Rs400 billion additional from sales tax alone.