Australia offers technical support to overcome drought

ISLAMABAD: Australia on Monday offered its technical knowledge and support to Pakistan to cope up with drought and improve water management in Balochistan that mainly relies on agriculture sector for economic activities.

Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Margaret Adamson expressed her desire to exchange knowledge and experiences and expand cooperation between the two countries for the long-term sustainable partnership.

Adamson called on National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Muhammad Afzal. She visited the NDMA along with her team and representatives of the World Food Program.

“Australia is willing to provide technical knowledge and support in drought mitigation and water conservation in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan and parts of interior Sindh,” Adamson said in a statement.

Agriculture accounts for almost two-thirds of Balochistan’s economic output and employs 60 percent of its 13 million population, but frequent drought and poor water management has put the industry, and those who rely on it, at risk. Poverty rates in the province almost double the national average.

Drought is currently affecting two million people and destroying farms in the province, the non-government organisation Australian Council for International Development said.

“1.9 million people have been impacted by the drought in Balochistan and 3.4 million livestock have also been severely affected,” the council said. “Balochistan is primarily an arid mountainous region where 93 percent of the area is range land and approximately 21 million hectares is used for grazing. So livestock plays a significant contribution to the household food security needs of the communities.”

Welcoming Australian High Commissioner in his office, NDMA chairman appreciated Australia’s humanitarian efforts in Pakistan. Afzal praised the standards of education and research at Australian universities. “Pakistan and Australia could devise a mechanism for research and data sharing in areas of climate change, disaster management and risk mitigation,” he said.

Emphasising on the long-term interventions, he said the disaster management needs sustainable intervention for longer periods of time to build resilience and mitigate the vulnerabilities rather than focusing on short-term relief and rehabilitation efforts. Afzal also highlighted that the community involvement is vital for disaster management, which could be ensured through strengthening district disaster management authorities.