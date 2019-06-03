Stocks slip on crude oil amid scares of a ‘tax tsunami’ in budget

Stocks on Monday slipped ahead of long holidays after a slump in international crude oil prices spurred a selling spree in sector heavyweights amid concerns the government is set to unleash a tsunami of taxes in the upcoming budget, while a technical correction also weighed, dealers said.

Madiha Javed, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the market opened on a negative note today. “Negative sentiments were carried by a decline in international crude oil prices down by 10 percent, since close of business at the apex bourse on Thursday,” Javed said.

She added that over the weekend Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) also criticised the government for creating market support fund, which further added to the negative sentiment.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.31 percent or 469.50 points to close at 35,505.29 points level, while KSE-30 hit a low of 2.14 percent, shedding 367.91 points, to end at 16,787.69 points. Of 301 active scrips, 103 moved up, 179 retreated, and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 124.639 million shares, as compared to 199.132 million shares in the last session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Panic gripped investors as they await activity by market support funds approved by ECC (Economic Coordination Committee) of Cabinet, which is reported to face execution delays”. “Dismal CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation data, surging to 9.1 percent in May 2019, pre-budget uncertainty, reports on falling local cement prices, and instability in the rupee-dollar parity led to a bearish close,” Mehanti added.

A leading analyst said both Brent and WTI (Western Texas Intermediate) in last two sessions had dropped more than $6/barrel, clipping share prices in domestic market.

Oil and Gas Development Company was down by Rs3/share, Pakistan Petroleum Limited lost Rs7/share, and Pakistan Oilfields slid Rs22/share.

Another factor which bruised the share prices across the board was the reports that the government would take tough measures in the upcoming federal budget for 2019-20, where series of new taxes will be levied, while some drastic changes are also likely to be introduced.

The government has set a mammoth tax revenue collection target of Rs5,500 billion for the new fiscal year. However, figures for the eleven months of the current fiscal year show a collection shortfall in excess of Rs400 billion.

Faisal Shaji, Strategist at Standard Capital, said the benchmark index took a breather after a good hefty increase during May where most of the blue chips remained in resistance and saw profit-taking. “Common investors see a tax-laden budget despite some anticipated direct incentives for stock market; however, the market may take a direction after the smooth passage of finance bill 2020,” Shaji said.

The highest gainers were Bata Pakistan, up Rs68.18 to close at Rs1432.18/share, and Abbott Laboratories, up Rs14.15 to finish at Rs487.14/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Mari Petroleum, down Rs40.73 to close at Rs1102.97/share, and Pakistan Oilfields, down Rs22.24 to close at Rs422.61/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 25.481 million shares. The scrip lost Rs0.53 to close at Rs10.64/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Unity Foods Limited, recording a turnover of 2.362 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.28 to end at Rs10.72/share.