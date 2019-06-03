Rupee weakens

The rupee ended lower on Monday, as the demand for the greenback from importers to meet commitments weighed on the domestic currency, dealers said.

The rupee lost 68 paisas to close at 148.60 against the dollar in the interbank market. It had closed at 147.92 in the previous session.

Dealers said rise in the dollar demand to cover payments before long Eid holidays led to higher activity in the foreign exchange market.

The currency markets will remain closed from June 4-7 due to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Dealers expect the rupee to trade in between 147.50 to 149.50 ranges next week. Some traders see the market to remain volatile until the upcoming budget announcement on June 11.

In the open market, the rupee gained against the dollar. It ended at 148.80, compared with 149 in the Friday’s session.

Pakistan is likely to obtain foreign loans of $12 billion over the next fiscal year to finance the current account deficit and pay debt obligations. The government has estimated to receive $12.3 billion from bilateral and multilateral lenders, commercial banks, issuance of Eurobonds and the IMF. The country’s foreign exchange reserves continued to deplete due to higher imports and foreign debt payments.

The forex reserves fell to $15.089 billion during the week ended May 24 from $15.126 billion in previous week. The reserves held by the SBP dropped by $47 million to $8.010 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.