Waugh warns Aussies to beware West Indies line-up

LONDON: Steve Waugh has warned Australia that the West Indies’ array of strokemakers and aggressive bowlers will pose the first serious threat to the World Cup holders.

Former Australia captain Waugh was impressed with the no-nonsense way his country defeated minnows Afghanistan by seven wickets in their opening match on Saturday. But the 54-year-old believes the West Indies will provide a much sterner test when they meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Led by flamboyant opener Chris Gayle, who thumped 50 runs off 34 balls, the West Indies wasted little time polishing off Pakistan by seven wickets after bowling them out for 105 in their first match. It was an impressive show of strength from the two-time champions and Waugh is intrigued to see how Australia fare against one of the tournament’s most talented but unpredictable teams.

“The West Indies will provide a more realistic gauge on how the team are tracking, for they possess a squad full of matchwinners that can dominate if they gain any sense of ascendency in a match.”