UK risks dropping out of ‘Champions League of science’: experts

LONDON: Britain risks dropping out of the “Champions League of science” if the government fails to implement a Brexit deal with access to European research programmes, a group of scientists has warned.

The Francis Crick Institute, a biomedical research institute based in London, has urged ministers to negotiate access to Europe’s new 100 billion euro (£88.5 million) science programme. Sir Paul Nurse, director of the Francis Crick Institute, said science matters “to every one of us in the UK and across the world”.

He added: “Tomorrow’s treatments and technologies are grounded in today’s science, and it’s the deep collaborations between UK researchers and colleagues around the world that help make the UK a leading scientific nation. For UK science to remain strong after Brexit, we need to continue working closely with our European partners. If we try to go it alone, we risk falling behind.

“European-wide programmes raise standards and are a significant mark of quality. Winning European funding is like being in the Champions League, while a domestic alternative is more like the FA Cup or Community Shield. Our scientists have sent a clear message that they want to keep competing in the big European leagues.”

The current EU science programme, Horizon 2020, provides around £1 billion for UK research each year. Sixteen non-member states have negotiated full access as “associated countries”, although the process for the successor programme, Horizon Europe, is still being developed.

The call comes as the UK government considers establishing “credible and ambitious” alternative schemes to support international collaboration. Dr Sharon Tooze, a Francis Crick Institute scientist, said: “European grants are unparalleled in their support of discovery science, taking a long-term view to help lay the foundations for the medicines of the future.

“Any one country would struggle to come up with something that’s as coveted and well-respected by researchers worldwide. The fierce competition for ERC grants undoubtedly boosts research output across Europe.”